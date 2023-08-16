Hasbro Unveils Leadership for Content Studio Post-Entertainment One Sale

Toy maker Hasbro has tapped a trio of former Entertainment One execs to head up its newly launched Hasbro Entertainment content studio.

The new division to unify film, TV, animation and digital media production will be led by Olivier Dumont as president of Hasbro Entertainment, with Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano installed as head of film and head of television, respectively.

Unveiling the new leadership team for the division follows Hasbro selling eOne to Lionsgate for around $500 million to focus on branded assets like Peppa Pig, Transformers and Dungeons & Dragons as it looks to become a digital games giant.

Dumont most recently served as president of family brands for eOne, while Foreman was president of film production and Marano was co-head of scripted development for eOne. Foreman and Marano were focused on mining Hasbro’s toy chest for original IP while at eOne, and will continue that work in their new roles.

Under CEO Chris Cocks, Hasbro has turned its focus to becoming a digital gaming powerhouse as it looks to reinvest in fewer, more profitable properties, and to do so with outside partners to reduce production costs and risk.

“Entertainment is core to Hasbro’s strategy and its mission to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Audiences can count on Hasbro to keep creating compelling and fun entertainment that brings to life our wide array of iconic brands, including Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, and Transformers, reaching audiences through varied platforms in ways that resonate in today’s fast-paced world,” Tim Kilpin, president of toys, licensing and entertainment at Hasbro, said in a statement.

Hasbro was most recently in theaters with the Transformers installment Rise of the Beasts, which has a global gross of $436 million, while previous title Dungeons & Dragons grossed $208 million worldwide. Upcoming there is Transformers One, voice-starring Scarlett Johansson and Jon Hamm, and a Dungeons & Dragons series for Paramount+.

Said Dumont, “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, building upon our rich heritage of storytelling to continue delighting audiences across generations. Gabe, Zev, and I look forward to working with the industry’s best creative talent, studios, and distribution platforms to push the envelope with innovative storytelling that will let fans engage with their favorite brands like never before, while also building exciting new worlds and the next wave of Hasbro franchises for a growing audience.”