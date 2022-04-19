Hasbro Rolls the Dice On ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Expansion In Film, TV and Games

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks outlined why he sees the toy giant and Entertainment One owner becoming a digital gaming powerhouse amid an ongoing proxy battle with an activist investor, Alta Fox Capital Management, that’s skeptical about the aims.

On Tuesday, after the toy giant released its first quarter financial results, the executive told Wall Street analysts during a morning call that a key growth driver for the company would come from turning legacy table top games for popular franchises like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons into digital video games.

“We see a bright future for Dungeons & Dragons. And we only see these opportunities growing over time as we invest in an end-to-end brand blueprint for Dungeons & Dragons, including blockbuster films and streaming TV, AAA video games and a major consumer products push and significant marketing tie-ins,” Cocks argued.

Those remarks followed Alta Fox calling on Hasbro to spin-off its gaming division to unlock shareholder value. Cocks cited growth of the Dungeons & Dragons franchise coming in part through a major theatrical release in March 2023 via Paramount Pictures and a recent strategic investment to advance digital play with the acquisition of the Dungeons & Dragons toolset D&D Beyond business for $146 million.

The Hasbro CEO’s argument that producing digital offerings of its popular table top games and developing new ones best being done under the umbrella of the traditional toy giant comes amid the proxy battle with activist investor Alta Fox that Hasbro execs steered clear of in their remarks to financial analysts on Tuesday.

“We’re here to comment on our earnings. We’re focused on that. We will not be commenting on Alta Fox today,” CFO Deb Thomas said during the morning call when asked about the intervention by Alta Fox.

But following the death of CEO Brian Goldner, Cocks became the company’s top exec after serving as president and COO of the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division. And the success of Hasbro’s role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons drew the attention of Alta Fox, which followed with a call for Hasbro to spin off its Wizards of the Coast business.

But Hasbro, backed by its boardroom, rejected the call for a tax-free spin-off of Wizards of the Coast business as having a negative impact on the Wizards division growing within the company’s so-called “brand blueprint” overall corporate strategy.

The new CEO told analysts that Hasbro secures most of its earnings from consumers over the age of 13 years, and from a growing global gaming business. “Much of this is generated by gaming, but also by collectibles and the fan economy, which are one of our fastest growing and most important growth businesses. We see a big opportunity in embracing the agelessness of play as we unlock more value through play and entertainment across our portfolio,” he said.

Alta Fox, which has a 2.5 percent stake in Hasbro worth around $325 million, has argued the toy maker’s brand blueprint strategy — where the media player produces movies and TV series through its Entertainment One filmed entertainment division and a long-standing pact with Paramount to drive toy sales — “is little more than a generous term for ’empire-building’ without financial discipline, and that significant change in strategic direction is needed.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Hasbro reported net earnings falling 47 percent to $61.2 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, as the company continued to face supply chain disruptions as toy factories, container ships and ports continue to face pandemic-era logjams.

Adjusted net earnings came to 57 cents per-share, which missed an estimate of 61 cents per-share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Overall revenue rose 4 percent to $1.16 billion during the first quarter. Hasbro also warned of a potential revenue shortfall at around $100 million from its business in Russia.

The toy giant’s entertainment division saw revenue rising 4 percent to $227.5 million. Film and TV revenues increased 14 percent on deliveries of The Rookie series for ABC, which was recently renewed for fifth season, and Graymail for Netflix.

Family Brands revenues rose 23 percent after Netflix renewed the My Little Pony, Transformers and Power Ranger franchises.