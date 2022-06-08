Hasbro Wins Proxy Battle Against Activist Investor Alta Fox

Hasbro has prevailed in a boardroom proxy battle against activist investor Alta Fox Management by seeing all 13 of its directors re-elected during its 2022 annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

“Hasbro’s board of directors would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and engagement, as well as the invaluable views and perspectives they have shared with us over these last several months. As the vote indicates, our highly skilled and recently refreshed board possesses experience and expertise directly relevant to overseeing Hasbro’s world class portfolio of assets across multiple play and entertainment categories,” the toy giant said in a statement.

Alta Fox failed to get shareholders to back its call for Hasbro to spin off its gaming division to unlock shareholder value. Hasbro’s returned board reiterated that spinning off the gaming division was not required to realize shareholder value at the toy maker.

Seeing off Alta Fox’s proxy battle challenge is a victory for newly-installed Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks, who has signalled a drive by the toy maker towards becoming a gaming powerhouse. The activist shareholder expressed disappointment with the outcome of the annual meeting vote in its own statement and added Alta Fox would “remain an engaged shareholder.”

“We thank our fellow shareholders for their thoughtful engagement and support throughout this year’s election contest. After five consecutive years of underperformance relative to the S&P 500 and an even longer period of questionable corporate governance, Alta Fox believed targeted boardroom change was necessary at the onset of a new chief executive officer’s tenure,” Alta Fox added.

Following the death of CEO Brian Goldner, Cocks became the company’s top exec after serving as president and COO of the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division.