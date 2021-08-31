HBO Max Unveils Rollout Plan for Europe

HBO Max is coming to Europe as WarnerMedia’s streaming service will launch in multiple territories on the continent over the next several months.

Currently, HBO Max is available in the United States and in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Speaking at the Series Mania television festival in Lille, France, Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia (excluding China), and Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max EMEA, said the streamer would first bow across the Nordic region and in Spain this year. Portugal and territories in Central and Eastern Europe are set to follow in 2022.

By then, Dogra said, the company will have HBO Max operating in all 20 European territories where the company currently has a presence. In several of Europe’s largest territories, including the U.K., Germany, Italy and France, HBO does not run a stand-alone service but licenses its content to local pay TV partners, such as Comcast-owned Sky. “Europe is a huge priority for us,” said Dogra. “It’s a complicated market, but an exciting one.”

After those European territories, WarnerMedia plans to roll HBO Max out “in a staggered manner” across the rest of the world, she said. According to WarnerMedia’s figures, HBO Max has 67.5 million subscribers worldwide.