HBO Max Int’l Boss to Give MIPTV Keynote Address

HBO Max International head Johannes Larcher will give a keynote address at international TV industry gathering MIPTV in Cannes, the streamer and event organizers unveiled Monday.

After a virtual edition last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, MIPTV is scheduled to take place as an in-person market again this year.

Larcher, who joins the likes of Candle Media co-chairman and co-CEO Kevin Mayer and Sony Pictures Television international production president Wayne Garvie as MIPTV keynoters, will discuss the rollout of WarnerMedia’s streaming service in international markets and share insights on its strategy and broader industry topics and latest trends.

HBO Max launched in May 2020 and this month became available in 15 new European markets, taking its reach to 61 countries overall. Later this year, the streamer plans to expand to a further six European markets, including Greece and Turkey.

“HBO Max is carrying great momentum right now on the back of popular new titles, strong subscriber growth and new market launches,” said Larcher who joined the company in August 2020. Previously, he served as senior vp international of Hulu between 2009 and 2013 and also oversaw Arabic-language streamer Shahid VIP as managing director, digital at Dubai-based Middle Eastern media firm MBC Group.

On Friday, Discovery shareholders formally approved the mega-combination of the factual and lifestyle media powerhouse with AT&T’s entertainment division WarnerMedia, setting the stage for the merger to close in the coming weeks.

MIPTV is set to take place April 4-6.