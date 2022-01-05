HBO Max and HBO Ended 2021 With 73.8M Global Subscribers, Beating Company Forecast

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in 'And Just Like That.'

WarnerMedia’a streaming service HBO Max and HBO ended 2021 with about 73.8 million subscribers, exceeding management’s forecast, AT&T said on Wednesday.

The update from the telecom giant, in a regulatory filing before the stock market open, came before a session with AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference.

WarnerMedia had in July raised its year-end 2021 guidance to 70 million to 73 million global HBO Max/HBO subscribers from 67 million to 70 million. Back then, it had touted a “strong” fourth-quarter content slate at HBO Max, including Succession, Dune and The Matrix Resurrections. The streamer also launched, in December, Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That.

Management has since also said it expected to end the year near the high end of its target range. Wednesday’s regulatory filing included a press release that the company also issued. “AT&T ended the year with approximately 73.8 million total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers, ahead of management’s prior guidance,” it said.

Global HBO and HBO Max subscribers had risen by 1.9 million to 69.4 million in the third quarter, from around 67.5 million as of mid-year 2021, AT&T had disclosed in October. It cited “strong international and ad-supported subscriber growth,” which offset a user hit related to a strategic decision to remove the HBO subscription option from Amazon Prime Channels

HBO Max launched in Latin America toward the end of the second quarter and in first European markets in the final quarter of 2021. It also brought to market its advertising-supported service tier last year.

AT&T, led by CEO John Stankey, had said in March that HBO Max and HBO would reach between 120 million and 150 million on a combined basis by the end of 2025, up from a previous forecast of between 75 million and 90 million.

Wednesday’s update before Desroches’ appearance also said that AT&T recorded 3.2 million postpaid phone net user additions in 2021, its highest annual net adds figure “in more than a decade, as the company continues to benefit from strong network performance and its disciplined and consistent go-to-market strategy.”

Full-year 2021 fiber internet net user additions totaled about 1.0 million, “the fourth consecutive year in which the company has added 1 million or more fiber subscribers,” AT&T said.