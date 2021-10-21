HBO Max and HBO Lose 1.8M U.S. Subs on Amazon Prime Exit, Global Users Rise by 1.9M

HBO and HBO Max finished the third quarter in September with 45.2 million U.S. subscribers, down 1.8 million from the 47.0 million recorded as of the end of the second quarter following its “strategic decision to remove the HBO subscription from Amazon Prime Channels,” WarnerMedia parent and telecom giant AT&T said on Thursday.

Global HBO and HBO Max subscribers rose by 1.9 million to 69.4 million though from around 67.5 million as of the end of June. The company said the worldwide number rose “thanks to strong international and ad-supported subscriber growth,” which offset the user hit related to the Amazon decision. HBO Max launched in Latin America towards the end of the second quarter and also brought to market its advertising-supported service tier that month.

But HBO lost some 5 million of its subscribers through Amazon Prime Video’s channels platform overnight as of mid-September when it decided to accept a short-term hit for ensuring a direct relationship with consumers longer-term. HBO immediately rolled out a special offer to entice those users back or bring in new subscribers.

WarnerMedia had in July raised its year-end 2021 guidance to 70 million-73 million global HBO Max/HBO subscribers from 67 million-70 million. On Thursday, the company said it expects to “reach the higher end of its end of year target.” It touted a “strong” fourth-quarter content slate at HBO Max, including Succession, Dune and The Matrix Resurrections.” Management previously said most of the HBO Max subscriber growth in the second half of the year would come from international markets.

AT&T, led by CEO John Stankey, had said in March that HBO Max and HBO would reach between 120 million and 150 million on a combined basis by the end of 2025, up from a previous forecast of between 75 million and 90 million.

AT&T’s latest disclosures came as part of its third-quarter earnings report, which also included latest financials for WarnerMedia, led by CEO Jason Kilar.

WarnerMedia’s third-quarter revenue rose 14.2 percent to $8.4 billion, “driven by higher content and other revenues, including the partial recovery from prior-year impacts of the pandemic and higher subscription revenues, partially offset by lower advertising revenues,” the company said. Direct-to-consumer subscription revenue jumped 25 percent. Advertising revenue of $1.4 billion was down 12.4 percent over the year-ago period “due to timing of the NBA season in the year-ago

quarter and lower political ad spending year over year.”

WarnerMedia operating expenses of $6.4 billion in the third quarter increased 13.8 percent, “driven by higher film and non-sports programming costs, as well as higher marketing costs, and incremental selling costs associated with DirecTV advertising revenue sharing arrangements.” That was partially offset by lower sports programming costs from the timing of the NBA season in the prior-year quarter.

WarnerMedia’s quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 16 percent from $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion.

At the end of 2020, WarnerMedia announced a hybrid release strategy for its 2021 movie slate, making films available on HBO Max for the first 30 days that they are also available in theaters. Films playing into the third-quarter results include Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Suicide Squad.

“We continue to execute well in growing customer relationships, and we’re on track to meet

our guidance for the year,” said Stankey. “We had our best postpaid phone

net add quarter in more than 10 years (with 928,000 subscriber additions), our fiber broadband net adds increased sequentially, and HBO Max global subscribers neared 70 million. We also have clear line of sight on reaching the halfway mark by the end of the year of our $6 billion cost-savings goal.”