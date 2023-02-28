Hearst Ups TV Chief Jordan Wertlieb to COO, Michael Hayes Named President of Hearst TV

Hearst is making significant changes at its C-suite, promoting Jordan Wertlieb to COO of the media company.

Wertlieb, who had been president of Hearst Television, succeeds Mark Aldam, who will shift to an advisory role at the company. He will report to Hearst president and CEO Steven Swartz.

With Wertlieb being elevated to COO of the parent company, Michael Hayes has been promoted to president of Hearst Television. Hayes had been COO of Hearst’s TV unit since last year.

Hearst Television includes 33 local TV stations, as well as stakes in cable channels like ESPN and A+E Networks.

“Jordan’s 10 years atop Hearst Television have produced record operating results and journalism of great distinction,” said Swartz in a statement. “He has established himself as an outstanding leader both at Hearst and within the television industry, and he will be a great partner to me and to all of our Hearst colleagues in the next stage of our company’s growth.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work more closely with Steve, the Hearst executive team and our company’s outstanding business leaders,” added Wertlieb. “Hearst has been a staple of my life and my family’s life for nearly 30 years, and each day, its creativity, community leadership and customer focus make me proud. I am grateful to Steve, Frank Bennack, Will Hearst and the Hearst board of directors for this opportunity.