Heather Kadin Joins Range Media Partners as Scripted TV President

Range Media Partners has tapped Heather Kadin to become president of scripted TV for Range Studios.

The appointment follows Range’s new co-studio arrangement with A+E Networks, which includes a strategic investment in the firm as part of a wide-ranging deal that will include production and content partnerships. Under the terms of the deal, A+E Studios, led by Barry Jossen, will serve as co-producer on scripted TV projects set up at Range.

The companies already have a number of projects in development, including the drama series White House Doctor at Fox.

Kadin most recently ran Secret Hideout and its predecessor, K/O Paper Products, as president of TV where over 12 years she executive produced the CBS series Scorpion, Limitless, Instinct and Salavation, the Fox series Sleepy Hollow and the Showtime limited series The Comey Rule.

In her new role at Range, Kadin will oversee all scripted TV development and production and executive produce scripted TV projects.

“I am beyond thrilled to be reuniting with Peter, and to be joining the incredible group at Range. After many years of producing mostly genre television, I had a strong desire to be more entrepreneurial and work with a wider array of talent. Range is exactly what I was looking for and I cannot wait to dig in with this team,” Kadin said in a statement.

Kadin began her TV career in 2000 at ABC, where she worked closely with J.J. Abrams and Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci on Alias.

“Heather and my journeys are incredibly intertwined. We have worked together in supporting the most talented writers in the creation of some the most amazing TV series,” Peter Micelli, CEO of Range Media Partners, said in a statement.