Heather Morgan Becomes First Woman to Lead Will Rogers Pioneers Foundation (Exclusive)

“As our industry changes and evolves, so too do the needs of its members,” Morgan said in a statement. “This charity is a cornerstone of the industry and we will continue to reinvent ourselves and our programs to ensure that we are providing the support and resources needed to ensure the future success and prosperity of this place that so many of us call home.”

On becoming the first woman to serve as president of the charity, Morgan said, “While I am truly humbled and honored to have been chosen as the first to pave the way, it is far more gratifying knowing that I will not be the last.”

Morgan will begin serving in the role on Jan. 1, 2022, as the Foundation prepares to celebrate its 85th anniversary with the return of the Pioneer of the Year Dinner in September 2022.