Hedge Fund Titan Bill Ackman Sells All Netflix Stock As Billion-Dollar Bet Flops

Bill Ackman, the Pershing Square Capital Management founder who less than three months ago bought $1.1 billion in Netflix stock, has sold his entire stake in the company at a major loss, the activist investor disclosed on Wednesday.

“While we have a high regard for Netflix’s management and the remarkable company they have built, in light of the enormous operating leverage inherent in the company’s business model, changes in the company’s future subscriber growth can have an outsized impact on our estimate of intrinsic value,” Ackman wrote in a letter to shareholders of Pershing. “In our original analysis, we viewed this operating leverage favorably due to our long-term growth expectations for the company.”

The move is an about face for Ackman, who purchased 3.1 million shares of the company in January for $1.1 billion, and lauded Netflix in Pershing’s March 29 annual report as a company that is “is well positioned as a leading beneficiary of the long-term secular growth in streaming, a high-quality business overseen by a world-class management team.”

The sale arrives a day after Netflix disclosed that it had lost 200,000 subscribers in its latest quarter, bringing its total number of global members to 221.64 million. More distressing to Wall Street was guidance that the streaming giant expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in its next quarter.

In response to slowing growth, Netflix executives unveiled plans to not only crack down on password sharing, but also eventually introduce a cheaper, advertising-supported tier of the service. Ackman, in his letter, applauded those efforts but said that it wasn’t enough to hold the stork. “While we believe these business model changes are sensible, it is extremely difficult to predict their impact on the company’s long-term subscriber growth, future revenues, operating margins, and capital intensity,” the activist investor wrote.

