Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Acquires Lifestyle and Organizing Brand The Home Edit

Hello Sunshine, the media and entertainment company founded by Reese Witherspoon, wants to help organize your house.

The company has acquired The Home Edit, a lifestyle brand and home organization company founded by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Hello Sunshine plans to grow the business through “additional content and commerce offerings, and creating more ways for audiences to engage with the brand,” the company says.

The acquisition is the first for Hello Sunshine since it was acquired itself by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media last year. The deal — terms of which were not disclosed — serves to underscore that the entertainment brands acquired by Candle remain free to pursue their own strategic opportunities.

The Home Edit was already familiar with Hello Sunshine, as Witherspoon’s company produced its Netflix series, Get Organized With The Home Edit. The company also has product lines in retail stores like Walmart, multiple books (which fit nicely in Hello Sunshine’s book club) and a full-service home organizing business in nine U.S. cities.

“After working alongside Clea and Joanna for years and watching them develop their remarkable brand and business, we are thrilled to officially welcome the incredible The Home Edit team to Hello Sunshine,” said Witherspoon in a statement. “The Home Edit has connected with audiences in so many meaningful ways through their brilliant content and product offerings. They strive to make everyone’s life easier and more joyful. I am thrilled that Hello Sunshine and Candle Media are going to enable them to expand their business to reach an even larger audience.”

Hello Sunshine was the first high-profile deal struck by Candle Media, but it has continued to make a splash in the entertainment M&A world.

The company acquired a stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc., bought Fauda producer Faraway Road and, in its biggest deal yet, acquired Cocomelon and Blippi owner Moonbug Entertainment for $3 billion. Moonbug is also rolling up other children’s content, buying the YouTube brand Little Angel earlier this month.

It’s all part of a larger push by private equity to get a foothold in the entertainment business, seeking to ride a wave of streaming video growth and direct-to-consumer brands and turn them into steady cash flows.

In the case of Hello Sunshine and The Home Edit, a combination of new content opportunities combined with consumer products and in-home organizing services proved hard to resist.