Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to Speak at Royal Television Society Convention in Cambridge

Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton have joined the lineup of the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention next month.

“They will talk about what they see in the world, the stories that fascinate them and how their production company HiddenLight facilitates their global approach to storytelling,” organizers said on Tuesday.

Also joining the TV industry event’s roster of speakers is the manager of England’s national soccer team, Gareth Southgate, who will close the conference in conversation with broadcaster, journalist and author Clare Balding.

The conference, held at King’s College in Cambridge on Sept. 15 and 16, also includes such speakers as HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, DAZN chairman (and former Disney and TikTok top executive) Kevin Mayer, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall, BBC boss Tim Davie, Sky CEO Dana Strong and YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl.

“The eminent combination of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton … promises an erudite and unmissable session,” said Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society.

The theme of the event, for which YouTube serves as the principal sponsor, is “Broadcast Britain: Reshaping Britishness on the global stage.”

panel of successful disabled media players including Presenter Briony May Williams and David Proud, Actor, Writer & Director, to discuss and celebrate diverse disabled talent in the industry. Following this, session 17 will take place chaired by Lorraine Heggessey, Chair, Grierson Trust and Advisor, Channel 4 Growth Fund. Heggessey will moderate a conversation with Ralph Lee, Chief Executive, Production, BBC Studios, Brandon Riegg, VP, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix, Sanjay Singhal, Chief Executive, Voltage TV and Jane Turton, CEO, All3Media with a focus on the influence of global streamers on content production for UK indies.