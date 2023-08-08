Hillary Povar Promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Boutique PR Firm Smithhouse

Hillary Povar has been promoted at boutique public relations firm Smithhouse.

Povar, who had served as executive vp, adds an additional title to her resume with chief creative officer. She will continue to work with company founder and CEO Dustin Smith and leadership to “refine and advance client services and campaign management while also focusing on accelerating the company profile and identifying new business opportunities,” per Smithhouse. In addition, Povar will be charged with directing the agency’s overall creative strategy and related output and execution for clients, driving the agency’s communication strategy, branding and creative vision to produce solutions and results for client campaigns and new business pitches and presentations.

“As a strategic leader and trusted colleague, Hillary Povar has been a valued member of the Smithhouse team and embodies our commitment to exceeding expectations, re-thinking PR best practices in an ever-changing landscape and being relentlessly creative with everything we do,” praises Smith. “I’m excited to have her continue to shape the future of our agency and deliver unmatched results as we grow our company.”

Povar joined Smithhouse in 2021. She leads strategic corporate and consumer campaigns for a range of clients including the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Hulu, Norman Lear Center at USC, Scout Prods., YogaWorks, and Amazon Freevee (including its Emmy-nominated series Jury Duty). She was recently named a TV Week’s 40 Under 40 honoree.

Povar has worked in entertainment PR, media and talent relations for more than 15 years. She began her career and Showtime and has since launched or contributed to more than 60 original scripted and unscripted series, specials and events. A highlight of her career thus far has been helping steer publicity campaigns and FYC efforts on behalf of Schitt’s Creek, a beloved series that went from a blip to a Emmy Award-winning phenomenon over the course of its run.

Smithhouse works across entertainment, lifestyle, nonprofit, awards and events. The boutique firm’s client list includes Amazon Studios, Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, ABC, CBS Network, CBS Media Ventures, Casting Society, Crunchyroll, Fuse, Hot Snakes Media, Hulu, Mattel, National Academy of Arts & Sciences, National Geographic/Disney+, Plus Life Media, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Scout Productions, Telemundo, USC Norman Lear Center and others.