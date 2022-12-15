Animation Label Holler Studios Signs With CAA

Holler Studios, the maker of animated shorts featuring sticker and GIF characters for social media and payment platforms like TikTok and Venmo, has signed with CAA.

The Hollywood agency will advise Holler — which was launched by Group Black’s co-founder and CEO Travis Montaque — on bringing its animated characters to new media platforms, including film, TV and brand partnerships.

“When we first met with Travis Montaque and the entire Holler Studios team, we were immediately drawn to their vision for telling universal, diverse, and inclusive multicultural stories through the medium of animation and their vision to leverage all digital mediums and platforms to get these stories to the world,” Frank Jung, co-head of CAA Digital Media, said in a statement.

CAA will look to migrate Holler Studios’ animated characters to new digital platforms after the company specialized in 2D and 3D animation, computer-generated imagery, puppetry and gaming. Holler Studios’ sticker characters have been used by consumers to make conversation on messaging apps.

For example, Holler’s animated stickers can be used on Venmo, the peer-to-peer payment platform, to better communicate in transaction notes well beyond simple emojis. Holler Studios has produced such animated shorts for its own channels that includes characters like Simone and Daisy.

The studio has since expanded with its own in-house animation production facility led by Pat Giles, executive vp and head of studio. Giles has executive produced animated web-series like Lili and Torto’s Opposite Show for Sesame Studios.

Holler Studios has produced animated shorts for its own digital channels, including Romeon, Simone & Jordan and Epic Tails. Betting on a continuing global demand for animated content, Holler Studios will develop longer form cartoons based on its existing and new IP for both kids and adults.

“Holler Studios is blazing a trail with its focus on increased diversity and inclusion in animation, which will impact the screens, toys, metaverse, and experiences that generations will interact with in the future,” Montaque said in a statement.