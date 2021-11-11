Veteran Movie Marketing-Publicity Exec Julie Fontaine Joins Imax

Imax Corp. has tapped veteran studio executive Julie Fontaine to serve in the newly created role of senior vp of marketing for the large-format exhibitor.

She’ll oversee marketing campaigns and creative materials for Imax’s domestic and international slate, as well as overall product and marketing strategy for the worldwide theater network. Fontaine will also work closely with the studio, filmmaking and exhibition partners (the large-format exhibitor is a favorite landing pad for directors).

Imax says Fontaine’s more than two decades of experience across film marketing and publicity strengthens its efforts to bring a more a more diverse slate of content to global audiences, from traditional Hollywood blockbusters to local language films to documentaries to unique music and entertainment experiences.

Fontaine will report directly to Imax chief marketing officer Denny Tu.

“Julie is a game-changing leader with exceptional versatility, having spearheaded successful marketing and publicity campaigns across theatrical and streaming, for blockbuster movies and award-winning prestige films,” Tu said in a statement.

Added Fontaine, “Imax is leading the way on how audiences experience entertainment; they are at the forefront of the evolution of film technology, enabling the world’s best storytellers to immerse us in the spectacular worlds they create.”

Most recently, the veteran executive served as vp of film publicity at Netflix, where she built and led a team of more than one hundred staff, and was part of the core team that helped establish film as an essential business driver at the streamer (Bird Box, Extraction, Roma).

Prior to Netflix, Fontaine was executive vp of worldwide publicity and marketing strategy at Lionsgate, where she helped shepherd a wide array of titles including The Hunger Games, John Wick, Tyler Perry’s films and awards darling La La Land.

She began her career in New York with a 6-year run at Harvey and Bob Weinstein’s Miramax Films.