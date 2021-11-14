Where Hollywood Is Moving

TENNESSEE

There may be no better match for Hollywood expats than Music City. “There are a ton of artists and industry folks already here, says Tara Moore of Nashville, which she now calls home. “No state income tax, great education, a clean, beautiful, affordable city and nice people. It’s a dream!” Adds Alex Smith, “There’s an appetite for the no-state-income-tax states. Tennessee’s an especially good one because there’s still an entertainment hub there, especially for folks in the music industry.”

NEVADA

While multiple managers mentioned Nevada as a relocation destination because of its tax benefits, no one gave specifics. Its proximity to L.A. (on the Las Vegas side) and Silicon Valley (up near Reno and Lake Tahoe) certainly can’t hurt.

TEXAS

Austin also is still drawing a crowd. Says Josh Martin, “I’ve had a couple really big business owners in the digital media talent space that decided they can get more for their money in Texas.”

FLORIDA

“Miami has been a fun city for everyone,” says Joe McGill of clients who’ve headed to the Sunshine State.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Georgia, the Carolinas, Utah, Wyoming and Washington also are popular. “Clients are opting for quality of life and family over the value of any possible tax or estate tax savings,” says Anna DerParseghian. “We encourage our clients not to allow such savings to cloud their judgment or dictate their decisions.”