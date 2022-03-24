Hollywood Powers Ontario to Record $2.88B Production Spend in 2021

Rebounding foreign location shooting amid the pandemic helped lift Ontario’s film and TV industry to a record $2.88 billion in total production activity in 2021.

Ontario Creates, which markets the province in Hollywood, reported that foreign film and TV production expenditures across the Canadian province last year reached $1.91 billion, compared to $802.5 million spent on overall production in 2020 when Hollywood and local producers shuttered film and TV sets as the pandemic grew in impact.

The 2021 expenditure blew past the pre-pandemic $1.12 billion spent in local film and TV expenditures in 2019 in and around Toronto as major studios and streamers invested heavily in content for new direct-to-consumer platforms, with Canada’s biggest city often doubling as Boston, New York City and Chicago.

Foreign feature film spending in 2021 came to $161.8 million, which included location shooting for Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. The film activity paled against the $1.58 billion in foreign TV series production in Ontario last year.

That included cameras rolling on Amazon’s Reacher and The Boys series, MGM and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Paramount+’s Star Trek Discovery and Mayor of Kingstown, Apple TV+’s See and OWN’s Napa Valley, and all subject to strict COVID-19 protocols and protections on sets.

Peak TV has been good for Ontario as Hollywood movie production has tended to be strong in and around Vancouver on the country’s west coast in recent years. Domestic production expenditures reached $965.4 million last year, up from total expenditures of $694.9 million in 2020.

As streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon make big bets on Ontario as a long-term production base, the province continues to add local soundstages to usher in still more Hollywood production. The province currently has around 3.7 million square feet of stage space.

Another 2.6 million square feet of studio space is set for completion over the next few years in Toronto and the surrounding areas, up 60 percent from what is currently available. Ontario film and TV production last year was also spread across the province, as Reacher was shot in Pickering, and Kingston and Sudbury played host to Hulu’s Letterkenny production.

And the province’s visual effects houses were busy in 2021 as they completed work on Netflix’s Locke & Key and Wednesday series, Paramount+’s Halo, Amazon’s The Expanse and Peacock’s The Lost Symbol series.

