PR Firm Lippin Group Sets Promotions for Senior Staffers

The Lippin Group is elevating a handful of senior staffers.

Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of global entertainment, Jim Benson to president of corporate communications on the West Coast, and Jennifer Price-Keith has been upped to president of television and events. All continue to report to chairman and CEO Dick Lippin at his strategic communications PR firm that specializes in entertainment, media and technology.

Additionally, Nazli Simno has been promoted to the post of vp business operations. She reports to Lippin Group CFO Shelly Saarela.

“I consider myself very fortunate that I have a team of exceptional professionals who are not only exceedingly talented in what they do but have been with me for 15 years or more,” Lippin said in a statement confirming the news. “Together, we have built an international agency with a longstanding and superb client list spanning the globe, operating activities that touch every major platform in the entertainment industry and, most importantly, a high degree of credibility for our integrity and delivering on what we promise.”

Golum had served as president of entertainment for West Coast since 2007. She joined the Lippin Group at its inception in 1986 and has since served as the point person for high-profile clients like Dick Wolf’s Law & Order, Chicago and FBI brands from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. She is said to have played a significant role in expanding the client base of the agency, which has represented nearly 650 network, streaming and syndicated series.

Benson, formerly executive vp of the Lippin Group, joined the firm in 2007 after a tenure overseeing corporate communications and publicity for Universal/Studio USA’s domestic and international television divisions. He also served as a reporter at such publications as Variety, Broadcasting & Cable and as a reporter/ syndicated columnist for the Los Angeles Daily News. Benson remains focused on retaining and representing a rapidly growing range of domestic and international studios involved in the production, distribution and commissioning of IP across streaming, broadcast and theatrical platforms.

Price-Keith, who joined in 1993 as an assistant and rose through the ranks to formerly serve as executive vp, brings wide-ranging experience in the television and entertainment industry to her new role. These have included managing all publicity aspects for events like the Emmy Awards and People’s Choice Awards, developing and executing original drama, comedy and kids’ series campaigns, and steering campaigns for brands and organizations like the NAACP Image Awards, ALMA Awards and producing the annual MLK Community Healthcare Dream Show for KTLA.

Simno joined Lippin in 2008. She earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from California State University, Northridge, hand is charged with a range of responsibilities including office financial management and employee administration.