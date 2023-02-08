The Hollywood Reporter Names Jason Rovou VP Production and Development for Video

The Hollywood Reporter has named Jason Rovou, a multiplatform producer, showrunner and journalist, as its vp production and development for video.

In his new position, Rovou will oversee the publication’s daily news productions, its Emmy-nominated Roundtable series and other video initiatives while developing exciting new editorial and branded content.

“Jason is a creative, talented journalist who has produced top-notch content for some of the biggest names and media outlets in the country,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, THR’s editorial director. “We are incredibly pleased to have Jason aboard to elevate the already stellar video lineup THR is now producing.”

Rovou will report to Patricia Mays, THR’s executive editor of news, and will be based in Los Angeles.

Rovou has produced breaking news reports, documentaries, talk shows and various other content for ABC News, CNN, Spike, Hulu and Ora TV, earning six Emmy nominations for his work over a two decade-plus career. He’s worked with and produced a diverse roster of industry talent, including Larry King, Anderson Cooper, Diane Sawyer, Dennis Miller and William Shatner.

Jason began his career at ABC News, working on the newsmagazines Primetime Live and 20/20. Rovou later joined CNN, where he was a news producer on Paula Zahn Now and Anderson Cooper 360. In 2009, he joined the staff of Larry King Live and continued working with King, producing primetime specials and interviews for CNN after his nightly show ended in 2010.

In 2012, Rovou helped create and launch Larry King’s digital production company, Ora TV, where he was in charge of developing news, talk and branded content and overseeing production. He was also executive producer of more than 1,000 episodes of King’s Daytime Emmy-winning, post-CNN talk show, Larry King Now, featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Celine Dion, Tyler the Creator, Jeremy Renner, Stan Lee, Snoop Dogg and the Dalai Lama.

Most recently, Rovou worked for Billboard, where he produced and oversaw video content for the magazine’s cover stories, including profiles of Bad Bunny, SZA, Future and the first look at Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard’s Miraval Studios in France.

A former New Yorker, Rovou studied communication and journalism at the State University of New York at Geneseo.