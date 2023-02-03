Power Lawyers 2023: Nominations Are Open for The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Attorneys List

Melissa Fox of Hansen Jacobson with Hasan Minhaj, whom she helped launch a production company. “I will go 100 rounds to get [my clients] what they deserve,” she says. They were photographed March 15, 2022 by Aaron Richter at Warehouse Studios in Brooklyn.

The Hollywood Reporter is now accepting nominations for its 17th annual Power Lawyers feature, which spotlights the 100 most influential attorneys in the entertainment industry.

Each year, THR’s editors research and extensively vet candidates to create a list of the lawyers Hollywood relies on for negotiating top-dollar deals and arguing high-stakes legal battles. As part of that process, THR accepts nominations that make the case for why these lawyers are the ones that stand out from the crowd.

Check out the 2022 honorees here. Do you know someone who has set themself apart from their peers? Submit this form by 6 p.m. PT on Feb. 24.

Nominations should focus on the attorney’s accomplishments from the past year. Many Hollywood lawyers have impressive client rosters, so please emphasize the work that is being done with details on things like deals closed or significant litigation wins. There is no specific word count, but brevity is appreciated.

Here are a few answers to FAQs:

We evaluate lawyers as individuals and do not highlight duos or teams. When submitting attorneys who share clients or matters, please make their individual contributions clear and don’t copy and paste the same information on multiple forms.

This feature highlights attorneys at law firms. In-house lawyers aren’t eligible.

The nomination deadline is firm and late submissions will not be accepted.

Attorneys who are chosen for the list will be notified directly in mid-March.

Email ashley.cullins@thr.com with any other questions.