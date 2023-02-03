Power Lawyers 2023: Nominations Are Open for The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Attorneys List

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Hollywood Reporter is now accepting nominations for its 17th annual Power Lawyers feature, which spotlights the 100 most influential attorneys in the entertainment industry.
Each year, THR’s editors research and extensively vet candidates to create a list of the lawyers Hollywood relies on for negotiating top-dollar deals and arguing high-stakes legal battles. As part of that process, THR accepts nominations that make the case for why these lawyers are the ones that stand out from the crowd.
Check out the 2022 honorees here. Do you know someone who has set themself apart from their peers? Submit this form by 6 p.m. PT on Feb. 24.
Related Stories
Nominations should focus on the attorney’s accomplishments from the past year. Many Hollywood lawyers have impressive client rosters, so please emphasize the work that is being done with details on things like deals closed or significant litigation wins. There is no specific word count, but brevity is appreciated.
Here are a few answers to FAQs:
- We evaluate lawyers as individuals and do not highlight duos or teams. When submitting attorneys who share clients or matters, please make their individual contributions clear and don’t copy and paste the same information on multiple forms.
- This feature highlights attorneys at law firms. In-house lawyers aren’t eligible.
- The nomination deadline is firm and late submissions will not be accepted.
- Attorneys who are chosen for the list will be notified directly in mid-March.
Email ashley.cullins@thr.com with any other questions.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day