Hollywood Teamsters Leader Steve Dayan to Retire

Teamsters Local 399 principal officer Steve Dayan, who was last re-elected to the post of secretary-treasurer in 2019, has announced his decision to retire.

Dayan shared the decision in a letter with Local 399’s nearly 6,000 members on Sunday; his retirement will be effective as of April 30, 2022. Subsequently, the Local’s executive board has unanimously voted for current recording secretary Lindsay Dougherty to serve out the rest of Dayan’s three-year term, making Dougherty the first woman to head the Local.

“The greatest legacy I can give to our membership now is the team I have put in place, and have had the honor to work alongside, to continue to transition this Local into the future,” Dayan said in a statement. “When union leaders talk about leaving a Union better than they found it, a key piece of that philosophy is knowing when to leave and knowing how and when to pass the reins to the next generation. For me, I couldn’t be more certain that that time has come, and that I am leaving the Local in the best of hands.” Teamsters Local 399 represents industry drivers, dispatchers, DOT admins, animal trainers/wranglers, location managers, casting directors chef assistants and others.

Dayan was first elected to the secretary-treasurer post in 2013, succeeding the Local’s longest-serving person in the role, Leo T. Reed, after what The Hollywood Reporter called at the time a “bitter battle” between the two union officers. Dayan was later re-elected twice, in 2016 and 2019. In a statement, he says that during his tenure he placed an emphasis on “modernizing” the Local, especially by making change to communication, technology and education, while also “tackling new organizing efforts, negotiating strong contracts, and supporting the membership both in and out of the workplace.”

Before assuming the Local’s top role, he served as its business agent and organizer for four years. In that post he helped to organize new sets of workers, including Hollywood commercial location scout managers, L.A.- and New York-based casting directors and casting associates and location professionals across the country, and organize what Local 399 says was “hundreds” of non-union productions.

Dayan broke in to entertainment as a studio projectionist with IATSE Local 165 in 1977. He wore several different hats in the business, working as an assistant editor and subsequently as a location manager with Local 399, where for 15 years he tackled projects including City of Angels and Moonlighting.

Incoming leader Dougherty was, just late last month, named the international union’s motion picture and theatrical trade division director and, last November, elected a Teamsters International Western Region vice president. Prior to that latter election, Local 399 has never had an International vice president. She has headed up several recent negotiations, including those for the Hollywood Basic Crafts and Local 399’s location manager agreement. “[Dougherty’s] role as lead negotiator over the past several months with the AMPTP has only proven what I have always known, Dougherty is a born leader, and I am proud to appoint her in my place,” Dayan said. “This Local is on a path to become one of the strongest Locals in our International and I can’t wait to see what is on the horizon for the Motion Picture Division and our Hollywood Teamsters.”

Dougherty, who will step up following Dayan’s last day on Friday, April 30th, said in her own statement, “It’s an exciting time for the labor movement in this country. There’s a resurgence of working people that understand the power they hold and the value of their labor,” said Dougherty. “I am grateful for leaders like Steve Dayan, who understand that the labor movement is more than any one individual.” Calling Dayan a “mentor” and “friend,” she added, “We have a strong foundation here at Teamsters Local 399 and I look forward to building a more militant and inclusive union that prioritizes our members and their best interest every step of the way.”