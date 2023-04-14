The Cartel Teams With Former Shudder Chief to Launch Horror Label Shiver Studios

Creepshow producer The Cartel and former Shudder head Craig Engler have teamed up to launch Shiver Studios.

The new venture plans to finance and produce between four and 10 horror movies a year that first target theatrical releases. The Cartel produced Creepshow for AMC and Engler headed up AMC Networks’ horror-focused Shudder streamer.

“When Craig Engler approached the Cartel about partnering on a new horror studio, we jumped at the opportunity. Craig’s knowledge and relationships in the horror space and horror community are unparalleled. His expertise combined with Cartel’s production, financing and distribution infrastructure makes Shiver Studios a very exciting opportunity,” Stan Spry, co-CEO of Cartel Pictures, said in a statement on Friday.

Shiver Studios has set as its first projects Incident at Joshua Tree from NCIS: Hawaii and Colony writer/producer Noah Evslin, and Bloody Mary, from writer/producer Cameron Larson. The Cartel has other genre credits that include Syfy’s Day of the Dead, Tom DeLonge’s Monsters of California and Vince Vaughn’s Christmas with the Campbells.

Engler oversaw Shudder’s release of the low budget horror title Skinamarink before his departure from the streaming service. The horror pic went on to gross $2 million in theaters. Los Angeles-based Shiver will follow its theatrical releases with a windowing strategy that includes streamers and traditional distributors.

“The theatrical experience has always been key to the success of great horror franchises, and with theaters back in full swing we’re seeing a huge demand from people who want to see scary movies in person again,” Engler added about his theater-first releasing strategy.

The Cartel’s Spry and Eric Woods, and Engler, will serve as co-CEOs of Shiver Studios and produce projects for the new venture. Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell will also serve as producers on Incident at Joshua Tree, and Larson will produce Bloody Mary.