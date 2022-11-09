‘House of Flowers’ Creator Manolo Caro Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Manolo Caro, creator, executive producer and director of Netflix’s The House of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores), has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Caro’s background spans writing, producing and directing for film and theater. Among his film credits, which have made him the first Mexican director to appear for three consecutive years in his country’s top 10 at the box office, are titles like Perfectos Desconocidos and La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal.

Caro’s debut feature was a film adaptation of I Don’t Know Whether to Slit My Wrists or Leave Them Long (No Sé Si Cortarme las Venas o Dejármelas Largas), which he initially wrote and directed for the theater. He followed that up with titles like Elvira I Will Give You My Life But I’m Using It (te Daría Mi Vida Pero la Estoy Usando) and Tales of an Immoral Couple (La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal).

Previously, he directed short films, with Gente bien… atascada as his most notable title. In TV, Caro as a Latin American showrunner saw Netflix release The House of Flowers in over 190 countries, allowing him to sign an exclusive overall deal with Netflix.

Under the development deal, he has created the miniseries Alguien Tiene que Morir and the streamer’s first Spanish-speaking musical series Sebastián Yatra: Érase una vez (Pero ya no). His latest release Sagrada Familia, starring Najwa Nimri and Alba Flores, debuted on Netflix’s top 10 in over 56 countries.

Caro’s other playwright credits include Sin Cura, I Love Romeo and Juliet and Nunca es Tarde para Aprender Francés.

Caro will continue to be represented by attorney Matthew Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein.