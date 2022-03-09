How Cinemark Is Approaching Dynamic Ticket Pricing

Movie theater giant Cinemark is testing the use of data and analytics to develop new ways of handling ticket prices.

“We do believe that there’s an opportunity on the pricing side. We look at that very strategically. We’re looking to leverage data and analysis to get more sophisticated with our pricing over time,” CFO Melissa Thomas told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday during a session that was webcast.

Cinemark’s finance chief insisted the exhibitor wasn’t eyeing a one-size-fits-all strategy for more flexible movie ticket pricing. “We’re definitely playing segmentation and de-averaging. We’re currently testing into it to really see how elasticities have evolved over the pandemic period. And then from there we’re making adjustments on the price side,” Thomas added.

That could mean increases or decreases in ticket pricing, depending upon the theater market, the time of day and week and various other factors, Thomas said.

On Feb. 25, during an analyst call following the release of Cinemark’s fourth quarter earnings, Thomas first talked about the move towards more dynamic pricing, or adjusting a movie ticket price to meet its demand, or market value.

That could mean eventual ticket price increases in some cases and decreases in other cases, depending on the theater market and time and day of the week, for example. On Tuesday, Thomas replied affirmatively when asked if Cinemark’s current experiment aimed at more dynamic pricing on a real time basis.

But while indicating Cinemark was getting more creative about how it charged for movie tickets by factoring in the time of day and day of the week, Thomas did not reveal during the investor conference appearance whether her chain has experimented with variable pricing, where the ticket cost changes depending upon the movie.

Rival AMC Theatres has gone public with plans to test variable or surge pricing for the release of Warner Bros.’ The Batman. On March 1, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron revealed during an analyst call that his circuit would introduce surge pricing and charge more in North America for tickets to see The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.