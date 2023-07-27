Hulu Names Lauren Tempest As General Manager

Hulu executive Lauren Tempest has been appointed general manager of the video streaming service, the company said Thursday.

Tempest had been Hulu’s svp of content partnerships, acquisitions and scheduling starting in May of 2022 and after joining the company in 2015. She begins in the new role immediately and will continue to report to Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer, Disney Entertainment.

“As we enter our next, critical, phase of growth for Hulu, I can think of no one better to lead us through the evolution than Lauren,” Earley said. “Over the past eight years, she has proven to be an exceptional partner and leader, while continuing to deliver the most in-demand content to our subscribers. The relationships she has built internally and externally have helped propel us forward, which is why I, and teams across Disney Entertainment, are excited for her to officially step into this role.”

“I have had the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated and passionate people during my time at Hulu, and I am excited to help lead and accelerate Hulu’s vision and strategy, particularly during such a major inflection point in the streaming industry,” Tempest said.

In her previous role, Tempest oversaw Hulu’s library of content, worked with third-party studios to acquire titles such as Schitt’s Creek and developed a new strategic scheduling framework and partnerships for the launch of new titles on Hulu such as The Bear. Before joining Hulu, Tempest worked at NBCUniversal’s USA Network.

She takes on the new position as Disney looks to combine Hulu and Disney+ content on Disney+ for subscribers of both services in the U.S. The feature is expected to role out by the end of 2023. This comes ahead of the Disney’s deadline to either purchase Comcast’s stake in Hulu or find a buyer for it starting in January 2024.