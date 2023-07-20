U.K.’s Identity Agency Group Promotes Longtime Agents Ikki El-Amriti, Jonathan Hall to Partners (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Identity Agency Group, the London-based talent agency whose list of clients includes the likes of John Boyega, Simone Ashley, Malachi Kirby, T’Nia Miller and David Gyasi, has promoted its two most senior agents.
Ikki El-Amriti and Jonathan Hall, who have each been with the company for 13 years and were among the first to join IAG after it was set up by founder and CEO Femi Oguns, have both been made partners.
Oguns, who established the agency as the sister company to his groundbreaking Identity School of Acting drama school, aimed at offering quality drama lessons to diverse talent and this year celebrating its 20th anniversary (and whose alumni includes Boyega, Letitia Wright and Damson Idris), praised his two colleagues for contributing to IAG’s “success and growth.”
Related Stories
El-Amriti, he said, had “consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in talent management,” adding that her guidance had been “instrumental in propelling artists’ careers to new heights, while securing countless opportunities for their growth and recognition.”
Similarly, he said Hall’s “innate talent in guiding and nurturing artists” had enabled them to “flourish, showcasing their potential on various platforms,” and that his “keen eye for emerging talents and ability to foster strong industry relationships” had played a pivotal role in IAG’s achievements.
“For the past 13 years, I’ve seen this company flourish in an often challenging landscape, helping to establish our clients across film, TV, and theatre at the highest level both in the U.K. and the U.S.,” said El-Amriti. “What makes us special is the strong, diverse collective we’ve built here at the company and the unique perspective we have which has allowed us to break through glass ceilings.”
Said Hall: “This promotion represents a milestone in my career and a testament to the hard work and passion we have all at IAG invested in this industry. I am excited to continue shaping the future of the agency alongside CEO Femi Oguns and co-partner Ikki El-Amriti, nurturing the careers of our exceptional, inclusive and diverse list of clients.”
Hall added: “As a team we will continue to push boundaries, explore exciting new avenues which are already in motion and elevate our collective vision. I am grateful to be part of a company that I love and look forward to contributing to the continued success of IAG as we embark on this exciting new chapter together.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
televisaUnivision
TelevisaUnivision Quarterly U.S. Subscription Revenue Jumps 10 Percent, Advertising Grows 1 Percent
-
Viaplay
Viaplay to Lay Off 25 Percent of Staff, End Streaming Services in U.S., U.K. to Focus on Core Nordic Markets, Explore Sale
-
Warner Bros. Animation
Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Production Workers Launch Unionization Effort
-
Representation
U.K. Creative Agency Casarotto Ramsay Names Industry Veteran Anna Higgs as Managing Director
-
-