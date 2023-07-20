U.K.’s Identity Agency Group Promotes Longtime Agents Ikki El-Amriti, Jonathan Hall to Partners (Exclusive)

Identity Agency Group, the London-based talent agency whose list of clients includes the likes of John Boyega, Simone Ashley, Malachi Kirby, T’Nia Miller and David Gyasi, has promoted its two most senior agents.

Ikki El-Amriti and Jonathan Hall, who have each been with the company for 13 years and were among the first to join IAG after it was set up by founder and CEO Femi Oguns, have both been made partners.

Oguns, who established the agency as the sister company to his groundbreaking Identity School of Acting drama school, aimed at offering quality drama lessons to diverse talent and this year celebrating its 20th anniversary (and whose alumni includes Boyega, Letitia Wright and Damson Idris), praised his two colleagues for contributing to IAG’s “success and growth.”

El-Amriti, he said, had “consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in talent management,” adding that her guidance had been “instrumental in propelling artists’ careers to new heights, while securing countless opportunities for their growth and recognition.”

Similarly, he said Hall’s “innate talent in guiding and nurturing artists” had enabled them to “flourish, showcasing their potential on various platforms,” and that his “keen eye for emerging talents and ability to foster strong industry relationships” had played a pivotal role in IAG’s achievements.

“For the past 13 years, I’ve seen this company flourish in an often challenging landscape, helping to establish our clients across film, TV, and theatre at the highest level both in the U.K. and the U.S.,” said El-Amriti. “What makes us special is the strong, diverse collective we’ve built here at the company and the unique perspective we have which has allowed us to break through glass ceilings.”

Said Hall: “This promotion represents a milestone in my career and a testament to the hard work and passion we have all at IAG invested in this industry. I am excited to continue shaping the future of the agency alongside CEO Femi Oguns and co-partner Ikki El-Amriti, nurturing the careers of our exceptional, inclusive and diverse list of clients.”

Hall added: “As a team we will continue to push boundaries, explore exciting new avenues which are already in motion and elevate our collective vision. I am grateful to be part of a company that I love and look forward to contributing to the continued success of IAG as we embark on this exciting new chapter together.”