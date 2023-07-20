×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

IATSE and the Broadway League Reach Tentative Agreement on Pink Contract

The theatrical crew union had been conducting a strike authorization vote and had warned a strike could happen as soon as Friday.

Union members rally at a WGA picket outside 30 Rock in New York on May 23
Union members rally at a Writers Guild picket outside 30 Rock in New York on May 23. Caitlin Huston/THR

The Broadway League and IATSE said Thursday they have reached a tentative agreement on the pink contract, after the theater crew union had warned that it was conducting a strike authorization vote.

The contract is still pending ratification from IATSE members.

The pink contract covers about 1,500 IATSE members who work across 45 theatrical shows, with 28 productions on Broadway and 17 on tour. 

IATSE announced Wednesday that it was conducting a strike authorization vote on Wednesday and Thursday only, after talks had previously been at a standstill. The union said a strike could have started as soon as Friday if an agreement was not reached.

The pink contract personnel are employed directly by the production and often work on the show from out-of-town tryouts in other cities and then on Broadway, or follow a show on its tour. They work alongside local union stagehands who are employed by theater owners and covered under IATSE Local One in New York. 

More to come.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad