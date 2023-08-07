IATSE Approves Another $2M to Help Members During Hollywood Strikes

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has approved to contribute an additional $2 million in funds to help members experiencing financial distress amid the ongoing strikes.

The crew union’s general executive board unanimously approved the funds that will be distributed to industry-recognized charities, including the Motion Picture & Television Fund, The Entertainment Community Fund and the Actors Fund of Canada.

IATSE, which represents more than 168,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, previously contributed $2 million in funds to help members in June, after the Writers Guild of America hit the pickets lines when contract negotiations faltered with studios and streamers. But the union said requests for financial assistance significantly increased after SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July when it couldn’t reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which reps studios.

“The painful effects of these work stoppages on our membership cannot be overstated,” IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said. “As difficult as these times are, we have heard time and again that our members understand that this fight had to happen, and their collective support for the Actors and Writers help ensure they will receive that same support when we return to the bargaining table ourselves.”

The newly approved funds bring the total allocation for members impacted by the work stoppages to $4 million.

Since the writers initially went on strike, several charitable foundations and agencies have stepped in to help striking writers and actors. The IATSE also held a food drive last month, in collaboration with the L.A. Food Bank and L.A. County Federation of Labor, to support workers.