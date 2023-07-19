IATSE Holds Strike Authorization Vote for Theater Workers on the Pink Contract (Exclusive)

Union members rally at a Writers Guild picket outside 30 Rock in New York on May 23

IATSE is conducting a strike authorization vote, after the theatrical crew union says talks with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions have stalled.

The contract negotiations, and the strike authorization vote, concern stagehands, hair and make-up artists and wardrobe personnel working on a so-called pink contract. About 1,500 workers are directly covered by the agreement and they work across 45 theatrical shows, with 28 productions on Broadway and 17 on tour.

Voting is open on Wednesday and Thursday only. If the members vote to authorize a strike and a contract agreement is not reached, IATSE says workers under the pink contract could strike as soon as Friday morning.

The pink contract personnel are employed directly by the production and often work on the show from out-of-town tryouts in other cities and then on Broadway, or follow a show on its tour. They work alongside local union stagehands who are employed by theater owners and covered under IATSE Local One in New York.

The union needs to reach a threshold of at least 75 percent “yes” votes to move forward with strike authorization. However, reaching that threshold does not necessarily mean a strike will be called, but rather that the IATSE President can call a strike if needed. Having a strong showing of membership support for a strike is often a key negotiating tactic for unions.

“We need to show strength and unity to ensure we win the wages, benefits, and rights that all members at IATSE have earned and deserve,” said IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb.

The previous contract had been in effect from July 1, 2019 through July 2, 2023, but the members had been working under the previous terms for as long as the talks were productive. The first negotiation session was held May 25. The two parties met for a 19-hour bargaining session starting Monday evening. No additional sessions had been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

According to the union, some progress has been made, including tentative agreements on employer-provided healthcare, without making cuts to plans or increasing out-of-pocket costs, as well as gaining employer-provided housing for touring crews, in a first for the pink contract workers. However, there are still sticking points around increased wages on Broadway and setting weekly and daily rest periods.

A spokesperson for the Broadway League, the trade association for producers and general managers, said the League had no comment at this time.

This would be the latest union to consider a labor action after the Writers Guild went on strike on May 2 and SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14. Members of IATSE and Loeb himself have joined in on many of their picket lines and rallies.

Actors’ Equity issued a strike authorization vote for their touring contract with the Broadway League and received sign off from members. The union later reached an agreement with the League and members ratified the contract in April.

This is a separate contract from the Bus & Truck Touring Agreement, which covers crew members working on touring shows that are not produced by the Broadway League. Members of that contract voted to ratify a new agreement earlier this month after previously warning of an impasse in negotiations.