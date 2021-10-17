Averting Major Strike Threat, IATSE and Studios Reach Tentative Contract Deal

After an unprecedented strike authorization, IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reached a tentative contract deal Saturday that narrowly averted a major work stoppage. If the deal hadn’t been reached, IATSE members working under affected contracts would have been expected to show up to work locations determined by their Locals, such as major studios, on Monday to picket.

IATSE and the AMPTP confirmed the news, which was first reported by Deadline, on Saturday. In a letter sent at least to Local 600 members about the agreement, leaders of the 13 West Coast Locals said that the tentative deal applied to the 2021 Basic and Videotape Agreements: “Everything achieved was because you, the members, stood up and gave us the power to change the course of these negotiations. Our solidarity, at both the leadership and rank and file level, was the primary reason that no local was left behind and every priority was addressed,” it read.

According to the letter, union priorities that were satisfied in the agreement (though no granular details were provided) included living wages, better wages and working conditions on streaming projects, 3% annual increases of scale wages that are retroactive, “employer funded benefits” during the course of the contract, higher meal penalties, daily 10-hour turnarounds for all and 54- and 32-hour weekend rest periods. Other features include incorporating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as a holiday, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, amplified sick leave benefits, more Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans hours for on-call employees and 13th and 14th checks for those who retired before August 2009.

More details about the agreement will be available to union members “over the next few days,” the letter adds.

If a strike had been called, it would have affected projects produced under the union’s and the AMPTP’s Basic Agreement, Area Standards Agreement and Videotape Agreement, which have all expired, and prompted around 60,000 workers to withhold their labor. AMPTP president Carol Lombardini was the lead negotiator for the AMPTP, while IATSE’s international president Matthew Loeb and international vp Michael Miller led IATSE’s end of the talks. They have been back in negotiations since Oct. 5, when IATSE returned to the table armed with a strike authorization vote overwhelmingly approved by their members.

The deal will now go to union members for ratification.

The decision arrives after months of turbulent negotiations between the union representing much of the industry’s crewmembers and the AMPTP, which bargains on behalf of the studios. Though Basic Agreement talks began in May, they were delayed twice before resuming again in August, after which point the union began warning members that its negotiators and producers remained “very far apart” in their vision for a contract. On Sept. 20, Loeb and 13 West Coast Locals leaders informed membership that they were going to hold a strike authorization vote because of a “failure to continue negotiating” on the AMPTP’s part. (The AMPTP maintained that it had “put forth a deal-closing comprehensive proposal” that the union had decided to reject.) A strike was then authorized by over 98 percent of union members.

Even after negotiations resumed following the vote, tensions ran high. Union insiders claimed the AMPTP wasn’t working efficiently enough to address their concerns, and on Oct. 13 Loeb announced a tentative strike date of Monday, Oct. 18, at 12:01 a.m. PT. “The pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency,” he said. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”

The Basic Agreement and Area Standards Agreement expired on Sept. 10, though members were informed to continue to work under their old agreement until told otherwise. The Videotape Agreement expired on Sept. 30.

The union has long told members that sticking points in talks centered on establishing adequate rest and meal periods, higher minimum rates for certain crafts, more compensation from streaming and “new media” projects and funding for its pension and health plan. In the past week, disagreement was said to especially center on rest periods and streaming compensation.

As talks dragged on between the two sides, union members spearheaded two separate social media campaigns that activated and galvanized colleagues. Members of IATSE Local 871 launched the #IALivingWage hashtag, which saw script coordinators, writers assistants, assistant production coordinators and art department coordinators discussing their financial struggles in crafts that all have contractual minimum pay rates of less than $18 an hour. In July, a set lighting technician started an Instagram account, IA Stories, which anonymously shared stories of long hours and challenging work conditions on film sets. The account now has over 150,000 followers.

Thirteen locals work under the Basic Agreement including the largest Local 600 (International Cinematographers Guild), which represents 9,000 members. It reported that 92 percent of eligible members participated in the strike authorization vote, with 99 percent voting “yes.” Local 700 (Motion Picture Editors Guild), with 8,500 members, similarly got out 92 percent of eligible voters, with 98 percent voting”yes.”

The Basic Agreement also covers Local 800 (art directors), Local 44 (affiliated property craftspersons), Local 80 (studio grips, crafts service, set medics, marine department and warehouse workers), Local 695 (production sound technicians, television engineers, video assist technicians and studio projectionists), Local 705 (motion picture costumers), Local 706 (makeup artists and hairstylists), Local 728 (studio electrical lighting technicians), Local 729 (set painters and sign writers), Local 884 (studio teachers), Local 871 (script supervisors/continuity, coordinators, accountants & allied production specialists) and Local 892 (costume designers).

During the negotiations period, major entertainment unions, legislators and organizations including American Society of Cinematographers and American Cinema Editors offered statements of support for IATSE.