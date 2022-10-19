IATSE, Commercial Producers Reach Deal on TV Contract

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Major crew union IATSE and a group representing producers of commercials have reached a tentative deal on a new three-year contract for TV commercials nationwide.
IATSE jointly announced the deal with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP) on Wednesday after negotiations concluded the previous week. The agreement will retroactively extend from Oct. 1, 2022 until Sept. 30, 2025, with new contract language kicking in on Oct. 30.
Details of the agreement were not immediately available and will be disclosed to IATSE and AICP members in the next few weeks.
Related Stories
During the negotiations process, the union and the AICP also negotiated a neutrality agreement for TV commercial production workers organizing under the Stand With Production banner, as The Hollywood Reporter previously reported. This deal essentially means that the AICP will not oppose the workers’ union efforts and has agreed to officially recognize the worker group if a third-party arbitrator finds that a majority have signed union cards.
“I am delighted that the AICP and IATSE have been able to come together and address issues,
agreeing upon terms and conditions for a successor Commercial Production Agreement. It is
also very important that we have agreed to a process that ensures a true majority of our
trusted production teams are able to decide how they will engage with their employers,” AICP president and CEO Matt Miller said in a statement.
Added IATSE international president Matthew D. Loeb, “I am pleased we were able to not only
come to an agreement that provides industry stability and meaningful improvements for our
members, but also provide freelance commercial production department workers a fair
opportunity to decide for themselves on union representation.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Behind The Screen
Too Much Volume? The Tech Behind ‘Mandalorian’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ Faces Growing Pains
-
Netflix
“The Worst Appears Behind It”: Wall Street Analysts Boost Netflix’s Stock Price Targets Amid Growth Plan
-
-
Spotify
Netflix Backs Indigenous Filmmakers as Streamer Hits Milestone in Canadian Content Support (Exclusive)