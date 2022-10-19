IATSE, Commercial Producers Reach Deal on TV Contract

Major crew union IATSE and a group representing producers of commercials have reached a tentative deal on a new three-year contract for TV commercials nationwide.

IATSE jointly announced the deal with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP) on Wednesday after negotiations concluded the previous week. The agreement will retroactively extend from Oct. 1, 2022 until Sept. 30, 2025, with new contract language kicking in on Oct. 30.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available and will be disclosed to IATSE and AICP members in the next few weeks.

During the negotiations process, the union and the AICP also negotiated a neutrality agreement for TV commercial production workers organizing under the Stand With Production banner, as The Hollywood Reporter previously reported. This deal essentially means that the AICP will not oppose the workers’ union efforts and has agreed to officially recognize the worker group if a third-party arbitrator finds that a majority have signed union cards.

“I am delighted that the AICP and IATSE have been able to come together and address issues,

agreeing upon terms and conditions for a successor Commercial Production Agreement. It is

also very important that we have agreed to a process that ensures a true majority of our

trusted production teams are able to decide how they will engage with their employers,” AICP president and CEO Matt Miller said in a statement.

Added IATSE international president Matthew D. Loeb, “I am pleased we were able to not only

come to an agreement that provides industry stability and meaningful improvements for our

members, but also provide freelance commercial production department workers a fair

opportunity to decide for themselves on union representation.”