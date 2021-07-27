ICM Expands NFL Business With Acquisition of Select Sports Group

ICM is expanding its business representing NFL athletes and coaches with a new acquisition. The agency is acquiring Select Sports Group, the NFL-focused representation business led by Erik Burkhardt and Jeff Nalley.

Select Sports Group will be folded into ICM’s sports unit, ICM Stellar Sports, with Burkhardt and Nalley serving as co-presidents of its NFL division, alongside Reggie Johnson, who helped launch ICM Stellar Sports’ NFL business. Stellar Sports already has a significant presence in soccer (recognized as football outside of the U.S.), representing more than 800 athletes worldwide, but the new deal solidifies the company’s presence in U.S. football. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Select Sports Group represents athletes like Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The group also represents coaches and front office staff including Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry.

In a statement, ICM Stellar Sports executive chairman Jonathan Barnet suggested that the acquisition would be a first step in expanding ICM’s sports business.

“This is our first major acquisition under the ICM Stellar Sports banner, with more to come,” he said. “This is one of the big reasons we aligned with ICM in the first place, to make bold acquisitions with the goal of becoming the world’s #1 sports agency, not just in football/soccer which we are, but across all sports, while offering a full array of services for what the modern athlete requires and deserves.”

“Modern NFL players, coaches, and executives are CEOs of their own brands with evolving off field interests which need and deserve the firepower of a major full-service and international agency to maximize all the amazing opportunities that the marketplace now presents to them,” said Burkhardt and Nalley. “With ICM, we have an extraordinary partner to grow our clients’ brands and professional goals. We are excited about what this deal means for our clients and to help lead ICM’s rapid growth across all sports and entertainment platforms.”