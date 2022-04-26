IFC Films Moves Pay One Output Deal In-House to AMC+

IFC Films is moving its pay one output window deal to AMC+, the streaming service owned in-house by its corporate parent AMC Networks.

Along with the news of the pay one deal comes a new release strategy that will see AMC+ debut a new feature every Friday from IFC Films as well as sister companies IFC Midnight, RLJE and Shudder, all a part of the AMC Networks Film Group. AMC+ will stream films 90 days after their theatrical release, with select titles premiering day-and-date in theaters and on the service. (IFC Films had previously held distribution pacts with Showtime and Hulu.)

The last Friday of the month has been dubbed “The Final Friday” and devoted to a new horror film from the genre-focused Shudder. The first of these releases will be on May 6 with the streaming premiere of IFC Films title Clean, starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody. Clean will be followed by Spirit Awards nominee Catch the Fair One, Karen Gillan starrer Dual and Ruth Paxton’s A Banquet.

Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, noted: “For over two decades, IFC Films has lead the industry in developing diversified distribution strategies for independent cinema, bringing audiences the best in global and American independent film. We are proud to continue this history of innovation and give audiences more ways to discover our incredible library on AMC+.”

AMC previously experimented with several streaming premieres at the end of 2021, including the dark holiday feature Silent Night from RLJE, starring Kiera Knightley. AMC says that this “slate outperformed popular library title movies in both viewership and acquisition, with user engagement ranking among even the top original series on AMC+.”

With the new deal, AMC+ will be expanding their feature offering exponentially. Currently, the service is best known as the streaming home for AMC series like The Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and newer offerings like Kevin Can F**K Himself.

Said Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC+: “Expanding our film offering was the next logical step in continuing to serve and grow our audience.”