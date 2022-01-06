IFC Films Hires Endeavor Content’s Scott Shooman to Lead Acquisitions

IFC Films has hired former Endeavor Content exec Scott Shooman to head up its film buying team as senior vp of acquisitions.

Reporting to IFC Films president Arianna Bocco, Shooman will look to acquire around 30 films annually for both the IFC Films and IFC Midnight slates, with projects picked up anywhere from the early script stage to finished product.

“Scott has great intuition, impeccable taste and an innate understanding of both commercial and arthouse films that will continue to position IFC Films as a leader in acquiring exciting new content and discovering new voices. The breadth of Scott’s experience is unmatched and I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish working to shape our future slates,” Bocco said in a statement.

Shooman joins IFC Films from Endeavor Content, where he was a senior executive developing and producing new content. Before that, Shooman served as head of acquisitions for CBS Films, where he picked up Oscar-nominated films like Hell or High Water and Inside Llewyn Davis.

Earlier, Shooman worked at Sony’s Screen Gems division, working on franchises including Resident Evil and Underworld. In 2006, he moved to the studio’s then-new Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group, where he acquired and/or helped make movies including We Own the Night, Insidious and The Raid.

At IFC Films, Shooman will work with RLJE Films and the horror-focused streaming service Shudder, as well as parent company AMC Networks.

“IFC Films is one of the most iconic and refined brands in independent film. They embrace storytelling, established auteurs, fresh new voices, and are willing to take bold chances on innovative movies. With their dynamic thinking when it comes to curation and distribution, I could not be happier to join Arianna and the rest of the team at IFC Films. With the current evolution happening before our eyes in the film business, IFC Films is terrifically positioned to redefine the way movies are presented,” Shooman said in his own statement.

IFC Films manager of acquisitions Adam Koehler will report to Shooman, who will be based in New York.