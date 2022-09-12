Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Meyer Named President of U.S. Television Networks At TelevisaUnivision

Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer has been named president of U.S. Television Networks at TelevisaUnivision, the company announced Monday.

Meyer, who has worked at TelevisaUnivision for more than 10 years, takes over the role from Luis Silberwasser, who left to act as chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. He will report directly to TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis.

“I am excited and energized for what’s to come under Nacho’s leadership and guidance,” Davis said. “Throughout his career at the company, Nacho has helped to cement Univision as a key partner to the entertainment, and Latin music ecosystem, super-serving audiences, building business opportunities, bringing to life today’s best productions, with the biggest artists and tomorrow’s rising stars across the record-setting network TV properties, adrenaline-fueled events, and fast-growing digital platforms.”

Meye, who has a more than 20-year career in the media and entertainment industry, has been leading the company’s music and non-scripted entertainment division, including music award shows, reality shows and specials. He previously worked on the company’s music, music publishing and design team as well as on artist development in the U.S.

Meyer takes over the role as Davis, who acquired the company and took over its leadership in late 2020, continues to make changes at the company, including recently launching two streaming services and expanding its linear business in the U.S. and Mexico. Univision completed its merger with Televisa in January 2022.

“I am humbled and thrilled to be a part of this magnificent transformation,” said Meyer. “I am committed to driving innovation across our networks and brands, alongside our world-class leadership and best-in-class teams, including our content engine in Mexico. I look forward to continuing to deliver on our commitment to inform, empower and entertain our audience.”