Imagine Elevates Chief Strategy Officer Justin Wilkes

Imagine Entertainment has bestowed chief strategy officer Justin with additional duties as Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s film and television production company seeks additional private equity investors.

Wilkes will now oversee content for all of Imagine Entertainment and its subsidiary Jigsaw Productions as “the firm positions itself for another round of accelerated expansion,” the company said in a statement.

The news followed last week’s promotion of Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns to presidents of Imagine.

Grazer and Howard’s production company is trying to take part in the the rush among investment firms to place major bets on Hollywood production entities. Specifically, the duo are engaged in talks to sell a majority stake to the London-based firm Centricus, which could provide Imagine with a generous pot of cash to pursue growth opportunities.

Wilkes will be the point person for new business strategies.

He has risen quickly at Imagine. The documentary division, which he helped launch just three years ago, is responsible for more than 45 hours of features and series, including the Julie Cohen and Betsy West-directed Julia and Ryan White’s Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker, both of which are shortlisted in this year’s Oscar race.

And later this week, Imagine will premiere two docs at Sundance, Amy Poehler’s Lucy and Desi and Rory Kennedy’s Downfall: The Case Against Boeing. The Lucille Ball documentary is the first fully-financed project to come from the Imagine docs label and was acquired by Amazon leading up to Sundance.

“Justin has continued to deliver and surpass expectations when he created our flagship documentary business only three years ago,” Grazer and Howard said in a statement. “With his exceptional taste, creative leadership and talent-friendly disposition, we couldn’t have a better partner to further our ambitions of growth for the Imagine Brand.”