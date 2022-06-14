Imagine Entertainment, Washington Post Sign First-Look Film, TV Deal

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment has signed a first look deal with The Washington Post to create scripted and unscripted film and TV content drawn from the legendary newspaper’s vast archives.

The deal, brokered by CAA, which represents both Imagine and the Post, will develop and produce projects inspired by current reporting and ongoing investigative journalism. Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan will oversee the deal with Imagine Entertainment executive chairman Brian Grazer and chief strategy officer Justin Wilkes.

“At The Post, we’re storytellers at heart. Whether it’s holding the powerful to account or shedding light on an exceptionally compelling narrative, we see tremendous untapped potential for extending the reach of our journalism,” said Ryan in a statement on Tuesday.

The Washington Post broke the 1970s Watergate scandal affair after an investigation by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, which in turn inspired William Goldman’s screenplay for the All The President’s Men movie.

“To have access to the world-class journalism and deep investigative reporting from Watergate to the recent conflict in Ukraine is a filmmaker’s dream. We’re honored to partner with the Post across all storytelling verticals within Imagine,” Imagine’s Grazer added in his own statement.

CAA will work with the Post and Imagine to create and produce film and TV content. The first look deal also comes after Imagine expanded into documentaries, kids and family fare and live entertainment.

In 2020, Imagine formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Warner Music Group to co-produce and co-finance a slate of music-centered projects across all mediums.