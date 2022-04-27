Imax CEO Richard Gelfond’s Pay Rises to $9M in 2021

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond’s compensation for the latest fiscal year came to $9.08 million, up from $6.9 million in fiscal 2020, according to a regulatory filing unveiled on Wednesday.

Gelfond received a base salary of $1.2 million last year, the same as his $1.2 million salary in 2020 and 2019. He received no bonus for 2021 or the year-before.

And he received $5.9 million option awards last year — against $5.5 million in option awards received in 2020 — earned as part of a three-year performance period. Gelfond also received $1.9 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation in fiscal 2021, while netting nothing in that category in 2020.

The giant-screen exhibitor also revealed in an SEC filing that Megan Colligan, president of Imax Entertainment, made $4 million in total compensation last year, against $2.58 million in total compensation for fiscal 2020.

In the SEC filing, Imax spotlighted the box office recovery that underpinned its rebound in fortunes as the pandemic wanes.

“Imax’s industry-leading performance in 2021 underscores the superiority of our technology, the strength of our unique model, and the global power of our brand and platform. In a year earmarked for recovery, Imax drove unqualified success — doubling the recovery growth rate of the industry and recording its largest market share ever of the global box office,” Gelfond said in a letter to shareholders ahead of a virtual shareholders meeting on June 9.