Imax, Cinema 21 Ink 10-Theater Deal in Indonesia

Imax has unveiled a multi-theater deal with Cinema 21, Indonesia’s largest cinema chain, for ten new giant screens with laser projection systems.

The agreement expands Imax’s partnership with Cinema 21 that began in 2012 and brings to 20 the size of its expected footprint in Indonesia. Four of the new screens are set to be located in commercial shopping malls in Bandung, Denpasar, West Java and Jakarta, with the other six theaters to be rolled out by 2027.

“As the world’s fourth most populous nation and home to a thriving moviegoing audience, Indonesia holds enormous promise for Imax and we are excited to deepen our commitment to this market with a world-class partner such as Cinema XXI,” Richard Gelfond, CEO of Imax, said in a statement.

The agreement also follows Imax last releasing its first Indonesian film, Satan’s Slave: Communion. The horror film and sequel to the director Joko Anwar’s 2017 film Satan’s Slaves marks the first local south Asian film to use Imax technology.

“As a consumer-first cinema chain, Cinema XXI has consistently invested in world-class entertainment technology, and we are are committed to offering premiere state-of-the art technology and experiences for our loyal audiences to further strengthen our market position as Indonesia’s largest cinema chain,” Suryo Suherman, executive chairman of Cinema 21, said in a statement.

Imax currently has around 1,703 screens, mostly in commercial multiplexes, and operates in 87 countries and territories. Imax also has nine screens in Cinema 21’s network, with one in backlog.

At the end of 2022, Cinema 21 had 1,216 screens in 225 cinemas spread across 55 cities in Indonesia.