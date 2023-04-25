Imax Signs Multi-Theater Deals In Florida, Mexico (Exclusive)

Imax has unveiled its latest multi-theater deals at CinemaCon, this time with CMX Cinemas as it expands in Florida and with Cinemex in Mexico.

CMX Cinemas is expanding its partnership Imax by picking up another three screens with laser projection systems. The agreement will see two new Imax locations open in Daytona Beach and Palm Beach in Florida, while an existing theater in Miami will be upgraded to a laser projection system.

Imax currently partners with CMX on five locations in eastern U.S., including three existing locations in Florida.

In Mexico, Cinemex will expand its own relationship with Imax by adding six new theaters split between four locations in Mexico City and another two locations yet to be identified.

The newest theaters for Cinemex will also be fitted with laser projection systems and they will open in Mexico beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Cinemex is a strong, longstanding exhibitor in Mexico and we’re excited to collaborate to bring the Imax experience to audiences in the market as its box office momentum surges, most recently with the remarkable performance of The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Richard Gelfond, CEO of Imax, said in a statement.

Also at CinemaCon, Imax announced multi-theater deals as it expands in Asia with new screen purchases in Thailand and Vietnam. And earlier, Imax and Cineplexx Austria expanded their own longstanding partnership with a new three-theater deal, and before that Imax unwrapped multi-system agreements in Japan and Indonesia.

Imax saw a similar spike in theater sales and installations in the two years after the original Avatar movie from director James Cameron was released in 2009, and expects similar out-sized growth for its global theater network in under-penetrated markets, including in Europe, in 2023 and beyond.