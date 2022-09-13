×
Imax Names Former HBO Max Exec Michele Golden as Global Chief People Officer

The exec will lead human resources, talent and recruiting at the giant screen exhibitor.

Michele Golden
Michele Golden Courtesy of IMAX

Imax has hired Michele Golden as its global chief people officer.

She comes over from Warner Bros. Discovery where Golden served as chief human resources officer for HBO Max when the streaming platform launched as part of then WarnerMedia on its own. She will report to Imax CEO Richard Gelfond and chief legal officer Rob Lister out of the company’s headquarters in New York City.

“As Imax seeks to build its global technology platform and foster a new era of growth for the company, we are very excited to have Michele’s leadership in further strengthening our global teams, workplace, and culture,” Gelfond said in a statement.

Before joining HBO Max, Golden served as chief human resources officer for AT&T’s former adtech unit Xandr, which was acquired by then WarnerMedia.

“I am beyond excited to join Imax, and partner with Rich, Rob and the entire Imax leadership team as they continue with their successful mission to make the world’s leading entertainment technology company even better. With best-in-class technology, visionary leadership, and dedicated employees around the globe, I cannot think of a more exciting place to put my experience and expertise to work,” Golden said in her own statement.

She also completed executive stints at Time Warner and Turner Brands, including Turner Sports, TBS and TNT.

