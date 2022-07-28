Imax Posts $2.9M Loss Despite Strong Box Office Quarter

Giant-screen exhibitor Imax posted higher second-quarter revenues as a pandemic-era recovery in its North American box office was led by business from Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick release.

Imax disclosed global box office of $247.7 million in the quarter, up 128 percent compared to the same period of 2021, helped by box office for other titles like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World Dominion.

Overall revenue jumped 45 percent to $74 million, and Imax shrunk its net loss attributable to shareholders to $2.9 million, or 5 cents per-share, compared to a second quarter loss of $9.2 million, or 16 cents, in 2021. The second quarter adjusted net income line included a $3.2 million charge for an impairment on a film investment, due in part to COVID related lockdowns and “depressed” box office levels in China, the company said. Imax also recorded a second one-time charge of $5.1 million for a valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets.

During the second quarter, COVID-lockdowns in China greatly reduced the box office behind Imax’s latest results. “The environment in China remains challenging, but we are beginning to see some early encouraging signs,” Imax CEO Richard Gelfond told analysts during a post-market call.

Imax’s digital remastering revenues came to $27.6 million during the latest quarter, up from a year-earlier $11.7 million. Strong openings for studio tentpoles during the second quarter underlined Imax’s rising profile as a platform for Hollywood to eventize blockbuster releases as its giant screens draw premium ticket prices.

Imax also said its domestic box office during the second quarter rivalled its performance in its record-breaking 2019. North American box office for the second quarter was on par with the second quarter of 2019, with June 2022 even surpassing June 2019, Imax reported.

Imax added its domestic market share during the most recent financial quarter was 5.3 percent, and in May alone the company captured 7 percent of the North American box office.