Imax Promotes Natasha Fernandes to CFO

Imax has promoted Natasha Fernandes to chief financial officer, effective May 1.

The executive succeeds Joseph Sparacio, who served as CFO from 2007 to 2016 and then rejoined Imax last year as interim CFO. A 15-year veteran of Imax’s finance team, Fernandes most recently served as deputy CFO and will now report directly to Imax CEO Rich Gelfond.

While absorbing a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, which saw mass closure of movie theaters worldwide before an industry-wide reopening, Imax managed to maintain a strong balance sheet throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“Natasha is a phenomenal homegrown talent who has risen through the ranks at Imax thanks to her strategic thinking, financial acumen, and determination — most recently on display with her successful management as treasurer of our strong balance sheet throughout the pandemic,” said Gelfond.

“As Imax grows its business around the world and expands into new experiences and technologies, Natasha’s leadership will be crucial in building on the company’s strong financial position,” Gelfond added.

Before becoming deputy CFO last year, Fernandes served as corporate treasurer since 2018 and led the company’s successful $200 million convertible debt offering in 2021 and talks on a new credit agreement reached earlier this year. Her other financial positions at Imax included assistant controller, as well as director, financial reporting.

Before joining IMAX, Fernandes was an audit manager at Deloitte. “I am very excited to step into this role and work alongside Rich and the team to foster a new era of growth at Imax — a company that has expanded and evolved dramatically in my time here,” said Fernandes in her own statement.

Gelfond also thanked out-going interim CFO Sparacio for his services at Imax.