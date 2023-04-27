×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Imax Posts Quarterly Profit Amid ‘Avatar’ Sequel’s Blockbuster Run

The cinema technologies company posted a record first quarter for global box office, driven by a mix of local language releases and Hollywood tentpoles.

Stephen Lang AVATAR THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' 20th Century Studios

The box office recovery at Imax, which is led by CEO Richard Gelfond, continues as James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water played on its screens worldwide during the first quarter of the year.

Overall revenue at the giant screen technologies company came to $86.9 million, up 45 percent from a year-earlier $60 million. And Imax swung to a profit of $2.5 million, against a year-earlier loss of $13.6 million as the company was recovering from the impact of the pandemic on the exhibition industry.

The adjusted net profit per share in Q1 came to 16 cents, which compared to a 14 cents per-share loss in the same year-ago period.

Related Stories

IMAX Theater
Business

Imax Signs 8-Theater Deal With EVO Entertainment

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3, US IMAX poster, 2023, DUNGEONS and DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES, aka DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES, IMAX poster, 2023 and JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4, IMAX poster, Keanu Reeves, 2023.
Business

Imax Signs Multi-Theater Deals In Florida, Mexico (Exclusive)

Having announced a series of multi-theater sales deals at CinemaCon, including for Mexico and Florida, Imax is touting its giant screen technologies sales as having returned to pre-pandemic levels as its global box office take jumps on the strength of play for the Avatar sequel in its venues.

During the latest quarter, Imax took in a record first quarter global box office at $273 million, compared to a year-earlier $173.2 million in movie ticket sales worldwide. That global box office bump was driven by a mix of Hollywood tentpoles and local language offerings, which accounted for 31 percent of overall movie ticket sales during the first quarter.

Hollywood blockbusters that played in Imax theaters during the first quarter included Creed III, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick 4. The local language releases included Japan’s Suzume from Toho and Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan in India and Chinese box office, including China Film Group’s The Wandering Earth 2 release as China continues to reopen its movie theaters.

Moving forward, Imax and its partnership with major exhibitors still have to contend with increasing streaming competition and a recessionary threat impacting consumer spending at the multiplex.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad