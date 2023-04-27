Imax Posts Quarterly Profit Amid ‘Avatar’ Sequel’s Blockbuster Run

The box office recovery at Imax, which is led by CEO Richard Gelfond, continues as James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water played on its screens worldwide during the first quarter of the year.

Overall revenue at the giant screen technologies company came to $86.9 million, up 45 percent from a year-earlier $60 million. And Imax swung to a profit of $2.5 million, against a year-earlier loss of $13.6 million as the company was recovering from the impact of the pandemic on the exhibition industry.

The adjusted net profit per share in Q1 came to 16 cents, which compared to a 14 cents per-share loss in the same year-ago period.

Having announced a series of multi-theater sales deals at CinemaCon, including for Mexico and Florida, Imax is touting its giant screen technologies sales as having returned to pre-pandemic levels as its global box office take jumps on the strength of play for the Avatar sequel in its venues.

During the latest quarter, Imax took in a record first quarter global box office at $273 million, compared to a year-earlier $173.2 million in movie ticket sales worldwide. That global box office bump was driven by a mix of Hollywood tentpoles and local language offerings, which accounted for 31 percent of overall movie ticket sales during the first quarter.

Hollywood blockbusters that played in Imax theaters during the first quarter included Creed III, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick 4. The local language releases included Japan’s Suzume from Toho and Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan in India and Chinese box office, including China Film Group’s The Wandering Earth 2 release as China continues to reopen its movie theaters.

Moving forward, Imax and its partnership with major exhibitors still have to contend with increasing streaming competition and a recessionary threat impacting consumer spending at the multiplex.