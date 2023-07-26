Imax Revenues and Profits Rise Amid Theatrical Comeback

The continuing box office recovery was evident at Imax in its Q2 earnings report, showing both substantial revenue growth both year over year and quarter to quarter, as well as a notable increase in profits.

Imax had revenue of $98 million in Q2, up 38 percent from a year ago and up from $87 million in Q1, with profits of $8.4 million, compared to a $2.9 million loss a year ago, and a $2.5 million profit in Q1.

The company succeeded thanks in part to The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which were released in Q2 and quickly became the number one and two most-watched animated movies of all time on Imax screens.

“Imax continues to be a winner in a dynamic global marketplace for entertainment, as demonstrated by our strong results in the second quarter,” said Imax CEO Richard Gelfond in a statement. “We again proved that Imax can drive results in virtually any business environment thanks to our global scale, asset-lite model, and diversified revenue mix across technology licensing and Hollywood and local language global box office.”

Gross box office from Imax locations in Q2 2023 was $268.3 million, up 8 percent from a year ago.

And Imax’s Q2 performance is without any boost from two big movies that seem tailor-made for Imax screens: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. Those films were released in what will be Imax’s Q3.

In fact, Imax said that this past weekend was one of the best it has ever seen.

“This past weekend demonstrates the paradigm shift at hand in moviegoing, as Imax drove strong double-digit market share with a trio of Hollywood and local releases — led by the stunning performance of Oppenheimer — lifting the Company to one of its best weekends of all time at the global box office,” Gelfond said.

Oppenheimer indexed to a 20 percent share of Imax screens, the company said, marking a new record. Through the end of June, Imax had 3.3 percent market share of global box office.

“What a weekend. And what a quarter,” Gelfond said to open the company’s earnings call, adding that Imax “demonstrated its ever-strengthening position at the vanguard of cinema.”

And the company had other positive news suggesting that there will be further growth, including that its system signings have hit 84 so far this year, well more than the company delivered in all of 2022 (when it had 47 system signings).

The company also noted upcoming releases like Dune 2 and the upcoming Aquaman sequel, which were both filmed for Imax, as well as Apple’s Napoleon from Ridley Scott and Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese.

Gelfond noted that the WGA and SAG strikes do bring some uncertainty to the upcoming theatrical slates.

“While there is some concern about release dates shifting due to the labor strikes, we believe nearly all of our second half slate has wrapped shooting,” Gelfond said. “Additionally, given our surging indexing, we believe studios will be reluctant to move films on our slate — and potentially sacrifice an already agreed to Imax window.”