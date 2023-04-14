Imax CEO Richard Gelfond’s Pay Slips to $8M in 2022

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond’s compensation for the latest fiscal year came to $8.03 million, just down from $9.08 million in fiscal 2021, according to a regulatory filing unveiled on Friday.

Gelfond’s base salary of $1.2 million last year was unchanged from what he received in 2021 and 2020 and again he received no bonus.

His overall compensation continues to come from stock awards, as Gelfond received $5.5 million in option awards last year, against $5.9 million in option awards received in 2021 as part of a three-year performance period. Gelfond also received $1.25 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation in 2022, against $1.9 million received in fiscal 2021.

Last year, Imax rode a rebound in Hollywood box office as the pandemic began to wane and the Toronto-based company screened tentpoles like The Batman, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Imax also revealed in the April 14 SEC filing that Megan Colligan, president of Imax Entertainment, made $3.47 million in total compensation last year, against $4 million in total compensation for fiscal 2021. The company recently announced that Colligan is to step down this month as president of Imax Entertainment.

And Natasha Fernandes, who became Imax CFO in May 2022, received $1.22 million in total pay from the giant screen technology company last year.