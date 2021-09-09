Imax Taps Ex-Netflix Exec John Turner as Head of Documentaries

Former Netflix exec John Turner has been tapped by Imax as head of documentaries for the giant screen exhibitor.

Turner most recently served as a development consultant with Netflix Documentary Features, where he created the crime series Dirty Money, which put Jared Kushner’s real estate empire under an investigatory microscope for its second season.

Turner earlier was a director of development for the launch of VICE’s cable channel, Viceland, and developed series and documentary films for Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions in New York. In his new role at Imax, Turner will oversee a five-picture agreement with Imagine Documentaries, starting with Mars 2080, a documentary film about a colony on Mars set 60 years in the future.

That continues a tradition of space-themed movies being a staple of Imax theaters beyond super-sized Hollywood tentpoles as the large format exhibitor’s cameras take audiences into interstellar space or down into the ocean’s depths.

“John’s deep filmmaking experience and creative storytelling ability will be critical as we continue to expand the storied Imax documentary business. His proven track record of creating award-winning content will also help us immerse new audiences in awe-inspiring worlds that only Imax technology can truly capture — whether that’s the bottom of the ocean or the furthest reaches of outer space,” said Megan Colligan, president of Imax Entertainment, to whom Turner will report.

Turner in his own statement recalled seeing large format movies at the Cinesphere Imax Theatre in Toronto, the first-ever Imax theater to open in 1971 and which includes a giant geodesic dome. “I’m thrilled to join the amazing team here and look forward to continuing the tradition of bringing powerful and contemporary stories to our screens from creators all around the world,” he said.