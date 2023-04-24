×
Imax Signs Laser Theater Deals in Thailand, Vietnam

Thai chain Cineplex inked a deal for up to 10 new screens, while Galaxy Cinemas plans two new theaters, including one in Ho Chi Minh City, after 'Avatar: The Way of Water' did big box office in both markets.

'Avatar: The Way of Water'
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Imax continues to expand its theater network in Asia with two new multi-theater deals in Thailand and Vietnam unveiled at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday.

The first agreement with Thai exhibitor Cineplex for up to ten new theaters with laser projection systems includes another five new theaters across Thailand, in addition to four upgrades in the country by 2025, including locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Chiang Mai.

Cineplex will also upgrade one location in Cambodia to laser projection. The Thai cinema chain currently has seven Imax large format theaters operating in Thailand.

And Galaxy Cinema, Vietnam’s largest local cinema chain, has a deal with Imax to construct two new flagship locations, including one in Ho Chi Minh City, to open in 2023. The agreement marks the first partnership between Imax and Galaxy, and brings the number of theaters from the Canadian-based cinema technologies company in Vietnam, whether planned or open, to in all six.

“Southeast Asia remains a strong region with solid growth potential for Imax, and we’re excited to continue our expansion in emerging markets like Vietnam, Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economy for two years in a row,” Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said in a statement on Monday.

The new theater deals in Thailand and Vietnam follow James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water becoming a top grossing Imax release in both Asian markets.

Imax’s laser projection systems promise lifelike images with higher resolution and deeper contrasts, and precision audio, as part of a premium moviegoing experience.

