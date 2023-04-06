IMG Hires Arts & Entertainment Events Chief for North America

Staci Hallmon has been appointed SVP of arts & entertainment events for North America at IMG, the agency said Thursday.

In the role, Hallmon will be in charge of the strategy and development for IMG’s portfolio of events, which include Frieze, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Taste Festivals, The Big Feastival, Miami Open and New York Fashion Week, as well as launching new IP. The company will also be launching a World of Barbie experience in partnership with Mattel and Kilburn Live, opening in Santa Monica, Calif. next month.

Hallmon comes to the role after serving as SVP and General Manager of BET Networks and previously working for 15 years at Essence, where she led the Essence Festival, as founding partner and chief revenue strategist at marketing agency Ferocious Unicorn.

She will report to Stephen Flint Wood, EVP and group managing director of arts & entertainment events at IMG.

“We are delighted Staci has joined IMG to lead our Arts & Entertainment events in North America. We continue to see strong consumer demand for live experiences and are always exploring opportunities to create something new or bring successful events to new markets. We are confident that with Staci at the helm, we will be able to deliver even more memorable, world-class experiences throughout North America,” Flint Wood said.

“I am elated to have the opportunity to grow and build Endeavor and IMG’s North American experiential portfolio with live events that foster community and connection while celebrating the passion points of our consumers,” Hallmon said.